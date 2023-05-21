Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 250 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.33% of Sensata Technologies worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $41.46 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

