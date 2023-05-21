Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 231.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,522,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,033 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $20,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Stock Down 4.7 %

WRBY stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.