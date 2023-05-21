Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $21,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $803,139.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $803,139.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WAB stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

