Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $22.11 Million Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $321.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.01 and its 200 day moving average is $298.80. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.01 and a twelve month high of $345.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at $98,740,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at $98,740,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $9,421,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

