Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $22.38 Million Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 271,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN opened at $110.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.30. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

