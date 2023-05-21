Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 792,948 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 792,948 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,512,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.67% of Summit Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 35.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $153,000.
Summit Materials Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE SUM opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.41. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
