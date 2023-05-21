Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 792,948 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 792,948 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,512,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.67% of Summit Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 35.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SUM opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.41. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.