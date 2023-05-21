Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $22.73 Million in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 95.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $317,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $284.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

