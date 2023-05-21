Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 18,000 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,715,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.13% of Markel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Markel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Markel by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel stock opened at $1,359.37 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,309.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,317.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

