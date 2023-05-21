Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 109,000 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,153,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Medpace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Taika Capital LP raised its stake in Medpace by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Medpace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $210.88 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.38 and a 12-month high of $241.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.03.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

