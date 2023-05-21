Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 8,632 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 546,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.02% of Stewart Information Services worth $23,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 211.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,183.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

