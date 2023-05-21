Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $24.24 Million Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 982,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,237,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.59% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,238 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 44.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 895,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 536.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after acquiring an additional 824,469 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,966.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,964 shares in the company, valued at $11,359,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,695,143 shares of company stock worth $598,266,559. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

