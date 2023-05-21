New Hampshire Trust Makes New $56,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 960.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $681.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $670.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.91. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

