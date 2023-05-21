HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,061,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

