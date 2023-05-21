Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $2,527,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,868 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

