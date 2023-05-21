Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $1.51 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $114.48 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $115.04. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.79.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

