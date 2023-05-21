SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,791,000 after acquiring an additional 503,119 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 5.3% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 103,849 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,561,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 42.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,506,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 450,571 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STKL opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

