Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its position in Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of HRL opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

