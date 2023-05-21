Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.75.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $243.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

