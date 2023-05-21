Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Trading Down 9.9 %

FLO stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.