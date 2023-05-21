Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of FLO opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 14.9% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.