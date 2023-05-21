Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $24.59 Million Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 269,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $272,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.2% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $95.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

