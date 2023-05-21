BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $666.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $656.60 and a 200-day moving average of $695.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.