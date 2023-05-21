Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.10% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $25,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,462.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,452 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.