Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Cabot worth $26,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 1,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Cabot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Cabot Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

