Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,911 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Alcoa worth $27,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $242,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

