Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,360 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.03% of Helen of Troy worth $27,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Helen of Troy

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $97.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the Home and Outdoor, and Beauty and Wellness segments. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Beauty and Wellness segment develops and provides products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

