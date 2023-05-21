Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 3,296 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.86% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $28,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

NSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

