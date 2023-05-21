CI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

