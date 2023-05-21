Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,500 Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $20.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.79 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.42% and a return on equity of 29.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

