Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNXC opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $84.03 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

