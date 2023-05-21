Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 371,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after buying an additional 78,131 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DG opened at $215.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.