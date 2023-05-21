Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,060 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

