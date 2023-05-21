CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,275 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

