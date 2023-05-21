CI Investments Inc. Sells 18,087 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $32,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBT opened at $104.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

