250 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.57 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.41.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

