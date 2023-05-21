Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR opened at $59.76 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

