835 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.95 and a 200 day moving average of $230.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

