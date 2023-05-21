FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,187 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 99,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71,062 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 346,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $170.80 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

See Also

