Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,188 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,475 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,793,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,660,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.71.

FICO stock opened at $755.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $708.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $371.52 and a 1 year high of $768.79.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

