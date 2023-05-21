FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $285.36 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.48.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

