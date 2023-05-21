5,851 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,851 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in NetApp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in NetApp by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,666 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 197,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

