Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1,610.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after buying an additional 935,593 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 183.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2,915.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

