AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in AutoZone by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,916,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,712.06.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,653.18 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,570.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,498.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

