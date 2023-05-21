abrdn plc Purchases 85,815 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

abrdn plc boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3,515.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,815 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $203.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.89 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.66 and a 200 day moving average of $179.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,093. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.