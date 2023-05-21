Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 15,039 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,039 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.