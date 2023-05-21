Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 162,593 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of NexGen Energy worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,117,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 583,441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,181,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 864,226 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,976,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,722,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after buying an additional 188,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,408,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 530,344 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $3.92 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.