Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ingredion by 24.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,980,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 51.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $112.50 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $112.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.39.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

