Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.11. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

