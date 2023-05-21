Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

