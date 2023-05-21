Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,004,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

